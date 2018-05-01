U.S. Extends Deadline for Deripaska to Divest From Rusal, En+

Action clears path for investors to unwind dealings with him

The U.S. Treasury Department is extending until June 6 the deadline for Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska to divest from En+ and related entities.

Treasury is authorizing transactions necessary to divest or transfer debt in United Company Rusal Plc, EN+ Group and GAZ Group by stakeholders with 50 percent or more until June 6, the agency said in a statement late Tuesday. Deripaska is the investor that fits the description.

Oleg Deripaska Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

The action clears a path for other investors to unwind their dealings with Deripaska and reduces disruption to the aluminum market, according to a person familiar with talks with the Treasury Department. Rusal is a major aluminum producer. A Treasury spokesman on Tuesday night could not provide a precise date for the original deadline.

Treasury targeted Deripaska as part of a sanctions package April 6 that hit dozens of Russian tycoons, companies and key allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin for

the Putin government’s meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

Treasury sanctioned Rusal because of its ties to En+, which was also penalized because of its ties to Deripaska. The sanctions have fueled chaos in the global supply chain for aluminum.

Last week, Deripaska agreed in principle to cut his stake in En+ to less than 50 percent and plans to resign from the company.

The U.S. said Tuesday it aims “to address difficulties blocked U.S. persons are having accessing funds needed for authorized wind-down and maintenance activities.”

While Deripaska’s En+ interest translates into ownership of less than half of Rusal, he effectively controls the aluminum producer under an accord with other major shareholders including Sual Partners and Glencore Plc.

The U.S.’s goal has not been to put Rusal out of business, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Monday.