The Rise and Fall of the Bank of England’s May Rate Hike

Expectations for a Bank of England interest-rate increase on May 10 have gone full circle – from an outside bet to a sure thing and then back again. As investors and banks revise their calls, here’s a look at the key dates in the rise and fall of a monetary-policy tightening in May.

An Unexpected Journey A BOE rate increase in May has gone from outside bet, to sure thing, and back again Source: Bloomberg

Nov. 2, 2017: First in a Decade

After a number of false starts and mixed messages, the BOE finally increased its benchmark rate late last year. But it was a dovish hike, with two of the nine Monetary Policy Committee members dissenting and the bank noting “considerable risks” to the outlook. That kept forecasts for more tightening in 2018 in check.

Chance of a May hike: About 45%

Decade-Long Gap The BOE finally began increasing interest rates in late 2017 Source: Bank of England

Feb. 8: Inflation Report Jolt

Carney speaks at Inflation Report press conference on Feb. 8

Bets on May soon gathered pace, helped by upbeat growth and labor-market data. But it was February’s Inflation Report, and Mark Carney’s statement that rates needed to rise “somewhat earlier and to a somewhat greater extent” than previously thought that really solidified investors’ view.

Chance of a May hike: 74%

Feb. 24 to March 19: Beast From the East and Brexit

Commuters make their way across London Bridge on March 1, 2018. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

Expectations continued to climb in a period that saw the U.K. secure a Brexit transition deal. They remained high even as the country was battered by snow and storms, though the so-called Beast from the East was to come back to haunt investors when its impact eventually became clearer.

Chance of a May hike: Above 80%

March 22-March 29: Fever Pitch

The main message at the March monetary-policy meeting came from the BOE’s silence. Officials acknowledged that markets were pricing in a high chance of a move in May, but made no attempt to question that view. Then policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe added some hawkish comments to the mix and, a week after the meeting, investor expectations peaked at more than 90 percent – the same level they reached the day before November’s hike.

Chance of a May hike: 91%

April 17-19: Doubts Creep In

The PMI at the start of April hinted at weakness, but this proved a key week. Wage growth including bonuses fell short of expectations, inflation slowed to the weakest in a year and retail sales plunged. At this point, investors had all but given up on two hikes in 2018, but remained confident that May was still on the cards.

Chance of a May hike: 82%

April 19: Carney Weighs In

Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

That confidence soon expired when Carney used a BBC interview to damp expectations for an imminent interest-rate increase. His comments sent the pound tumbling and turned May from a sure thing to a coin flip.

Chance of a May hike: 48%

April 27-30: The Final Straw

Disappointing Performance U.K. economy barely eked out any growth at start of 2018 Source: Office for National Statistics

Just over a week later, in what proved the final nail in the coffin for many investors and economists, the U.K. reported its worst performance since the end of 2012 in the first quarter. While there was some impact from weather, the near stagnation raised questions about the underlying strength of the economy. That left an increase in May – almost locked less than two weeks earlier – a distant possibility.

Chance of a May hike: 18%

— With assistance by Lucy Meakin