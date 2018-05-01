Plus500's Sales More Than Triple on Crypto Derivatives Demand

Says that it’s unlikely to repeat the performance for year

Plus500 Ltd. more than tripled its revenue as customers flocked to cryptocurrency derivatives, pushing the broker’s shares up as much as 15 percent.

The Haifa, Israel-based brokerage, which offers derivatives called contracts for difference to retail investors, also reported a surge of new customers although it’s unlikely to continue the strong first-quarter performance into the remainder of the year, Plus500 said in a statement.

Contracts for difference allow investors to bet on the price of stocks, currencies, commodities and cryptocurrencies without the need to own them. The products have become much more popular even though they expose retail investors to large losses. The European Securities and Markets Authority has moved to limit the leverage that traders can take and imposed a ban on the sale of binary options to retail investors.

“We have yet to see the impact of ESMA’s proposed changes and our performance could be further impacted by the rate at which customers opt to be reclassified as professional investors,” Plus500 said.

Plus500’s first quarter sales jumped to $297.3 million in the same period from $77.5 million a year ago. The firm also reported a 228 percent increase in new customers in the quarter.

Its “highly flexible business model, relatively low cost base and global diversification with seven licenses in different jurisdictions, five of which are outside Europe, provides confidence in the company’s future prospects,” the brokerage said.