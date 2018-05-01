Pfizer Says It Doesn't Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced

No news is bad news for Pfizer Inc. investors.

After posting underwhelming first-quarter sales, the drugmaker said it still hasn’t decided what to do with its consumer-health unit after getting no “acceptable offer” for the business. Splitting the company remains off the table and Pfizer doesn’t need a major acquisition, Chief Executive Ian Read said.

“I don’t see that we need a transformative deal nor do I see one at appropriate values right now in the marketplace,” Read said on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.

Shareholders seemed to disagree: The stock fell by as much as 5.4 percent, the biggest decline in the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average. The intraday drop is Pfizer’s largest in three months.

Even before Tuesday, the New York-based company had been facing increasing pressure from investors to do a major deal and replenish its pipeline. A proposed $160 billion merger with Allergan Plc was scrapped after the Obama administration cracked down on so-called inversion deals. Pfizer also attempted a $120 billion deal with British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc.

Pfizer began reviewing the consumer-health business in October for a possible sale or a spinoff, but its fate has been under question after potential buyers dropped out of the bidding process.

In the first quarter, sales rose 1 percent, coming in lower than analysts anticipated. While some of Pfizer’s newest drugs are performing well, the quarter was dragged down by a 5 percent revenue decline from its division of older drugs, partly due to a 12 percent drop in sales for sterile injectible drugs tied to its Hospira product shortages.

Some investors were also disappointed that the company didn’t raise its 2018 outlook. Unlike many of large-pharmaceuticals peers, Pfizer is sticking to its previous forecast for the year.