Nissan Shocks With 28% Sales Plunge

Nissan Motor Co. shocked analysts with a massive decline in U.S. sales last month, dragging down a market that may have otherwise held steady in April.

Deliveries plummeted 28 percent for the Japanese automaker last month, as almost every model in the Nissan and Infiniti lineups declined. While Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV beat analysts’ estimates, their shares reversed gains after Nissan’s report.

“Our eyes are bugging out here,” Michelle Krebs, senior analyst for research Autotrader, said of the Nissan’s numbers. “They’ve been very heavy with rental-car sales and rich incentives. It looks like they’re pulling back.”

Automakers were going to have a difficult time reporting buoyant sales in April due to a quirk of the calendar. There were two fewer selling days -- which excludes Sundays and holidays -- last month than a year earlier. So while analysts were expecting all major carmakers to post declining deliveries, they were projecting an annualized sales rate of about 17 million, in line with the pace set a year ago and the industry’s showing in early 2018.

Sales of the Altima sedan, usually Nissan’s top car, nearly halved compared with a year ago. Even its leading sport utility vehicle, the Rogue, dropped 15 percent.

Nissan’s depositary receipts fell as much as 1.4 percent as of 11:35 a.m. in New York. Fiat Chrysler dropped as much as 1.2 percent and Ford was down as much as 0.8 percent. General Motors Co., which is now reporting U.S. sales only a quarterly basis, slumped as much as 1.7 percent.

— With assistance by Gabrielle Coppola, David Welch, and Keith Naughton