Mother Nature Is Skipping Right Over Spring Into Summer in U.S.

Mother Nature has decided to skip over spring in parts of America and head right into summer.

New York, which just two weeks ago saw temperatures drop to as low as 37 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius), could hit 90 degrees later this week, nearing a record for this time of year, according to Accuweather. Same with Chicago, where temperatures are set to rise to almost 80 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday, after near-freezing weather over the weekend. Blame a storm system in the central U.S. that’s pumping warm air into the East.

“It will definitely feel like summer,” said Mike Doll, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

Heat is forecast to spread across much of the eastern U.S. this week, with Philadelphia and Washington also facing temperatures nearing 90 degrees. It could be the warmest stretch of days for the region this year, according to Accuweather. The warmth stands to bolster demand for natural gas and electricity as people blast their air conditioners to keep cool.

“The first widespread intrusion of spring heat is expected to ignite power burns across the central and eastern U.S. in the coming two weeks,” Bloomberg New Energy Finance analyst Shunondo Basu said in a note Monday. “This is in stark contrast with the month of April which was significantly colder than the 10-year normal for the majority of the nation.”

The wild weather swings had commuters in Chicago waiting for the train dressed for all seasons on Monday. Some sported hats and gloves while others donned shorts and t-shirts. Forecasts suggest it’s safe for them to put the gloves away.

“The warmth will not come to an abrupt end,” Doll said.