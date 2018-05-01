Jawbone Founder Is Trying to Raise Funds for Health Venture

The founder of Jawbone, the failed maker of Bluetooth earpieces and fitness wristbands, is talking with investors in the hope of funding his new health-care venture, said people with knowledge of the discussions.

The latest startup from Hosain Rahman, Jawbone Health, is a medical device spinoff from the now-defunct predecessor. Rahman is looking to raise $40 million to $50 million, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private. In an emailed statement, Rahman said: “Practically every Silicon Valley company is looking at and evaluating funding partners.”

Rahman came under the spotlight last year when the original Jawbone shut down after raising about $900 million. He’s taking a conciliatory tone this time, telling potential investors his experience at Jawbone provided valuable lessons in how to run a hardware business, said the people.

If completed, the deal could sell as much as half of equity to investors and value Jawbone Health at about $90 million, one person said. The startup employs a few dozen people, including several engineers who previously worked at Jawbone, according to data on LinkedIn.

