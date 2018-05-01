Ghana to Recruit Public-Sector Trainees to Fight Unemployment

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said his government will enroll 100,000 young people with graduate degrees in a special public-service program designed to combat youth unemployment that was launched on Tuesday.

Ghana temporarily stopped hiring public-sector workers as part of conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund under a bailout agreement that ends this year. The application process for the trainee program, called the Nation Builders Corps, will be open until June 1, according to an emailed statement from Akufo-Addo’s office.

Those who are selected will earn a stipend of 700 cedis ($157) per month, the presidency said in the statement.