Ford's Car Models Are Already Fading From U.S. Auto Sales Charts

Ford Motor Co.’s first U.S. sales results since the automaker shocked the world by revealing it’s exiting the sedan business in America highlights why the company is making this move.

The only Ford or Lincoln car that American consumers bought more of in April compared with a year ago was the GT. The more-than-$400,000 supercar isn’t exactly a source of volume -- Ford delivered 10 of them to U.S. customers last month.

While Ford’s total passenger-car deliveries plunged 15 percent, its SUVs fell by less and the F-Series pickup line carried its trucks to a small increase, helping beat analysts’ average estimate for total sales. The company said last week that it’s going to cease investment in all of its volume cars for the North American market. Eventually, its only surviving model will be the Mustang muscle car and the GT.

Read Bloomberg’s TOPLive coverage of U.S. auto sales in our blog.