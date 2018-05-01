Expect One More Rate Hike Than Markets Have Priced In, Fund Manager Says

Investors could see one more interest rate hike this year than the market is expecting, said Afsaneh Beschloss, chief executive officer of the $13 billion Rock Creek Group.

“The inflation numbers are not completely showing the real inflation in the markets," Beschloss told Bloomberg TV’s Scarlet Fu at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California. “That’s one of the problems, because the way they’re measured is still measured in old historical ways not really reflecting the market today.”

It’s also "not impossible" to see a 50-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve toward the end of the year if unemployment falls even more and inflation rises faster than what markets expect, said Beschloss, who was formerly chief investment officer of the World Bank. Former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan is one of her firm’s senior advisers.

Afsaneh Beschloss, CEO of Rock Creek, discusses interest rates, emerging markets, and diversity with Bloomberg TV. Source: Bloomberg)

Bond traders are pricing in more than two additional Fed rate hikes by the end of this year, and almost four by the end of 2019.

Here are some other points she made: