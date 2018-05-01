Danish Prime Minister Says Two Ministers Will Leave His Cabinet

Two ministers from Denmark’s government said they will step down, allowing Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen to set a new team ahead of elections to be held no later than June next year.

Education Minister Soren Pind and Environment Minister Esben Lunde Larsen will leave their positions, Rasmussen’s office said in a statement on Tuesday. The prime minister will present “adjustments” to his government on Wednesday, he said in the statement.

Rasmussen’s center-right coalition government has been behind in recent opinion polls, which suggest the Social Democrat-led opposition are set to win power in the Nordic country.