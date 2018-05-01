Gilead Tumbles After Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short

Gilead Sciences Inc. missed both earnings per share and revenue estimates in the first quarter, sending shares tumbling more than 6 percent in late trading.

The biotech giant brought in $5.1 billion in revenue last quarter, compared with the $5.4 billion analysts had anticipated on average, the company reported Tuesday. Adjusted earnings per share were also lower than expected, at $1.48 compared with estimates of $1.66.

The shares fell to as low as $67.89 in in New York.

The miss was driven in part by declining revenue from Gilead’s hepatitis C franchise, which brought in $1.05 billion, compared with the $1.15 billion analysts anticipated on average. The drugs are facing increasing competition from rival AbbVie Inc., whose rival treatment exceeded expectations by more than 45 percent when it reported last week.

Gilead warned investors last year that the competitor’s treatments would have a larger impact on its own drugs’ sales than previously believed. Before any discounts, AbbVie’s drug, Mavyret, launched with a list price of $13,200, compared with the more than $31,500 price for Gilead’s Harvoni at the time. Last quarter, Gilead said it expects revenue for the franchise to be $3.5 billion to $4 billion this year, far lower than the $9.1 billion the drugs brought in during 2017.

With sales from one of its key programs declining more quickly than expected, the Foster City, California-based drugmaker must find a way to replace lost revenue. The drugmaker bet billions on a new field of cancer research when it acquired Kite Pharma Inc. last year. Yescarta, a drug it got as a part of that deal, brought in $40 million last quarter, more than what analysts expected though much less than the declining sales of its other drugs.