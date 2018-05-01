CEO Pay Must Be Reined In, Biggest Danish Political Party Says

Denmark’s biggest political party used the May 1 holiday to launch a campaign targeting pay levels for chief executive officers.

Henrik Sass Larsen, a key spokesman for the opposition Social Democrats, said “we urge corporations to include corporate social responsibility clauses,” during a speech reported by Ritzau on Tuesday.

Sass Larsen, a former business minister, said “the massive redistribution” in pay that took place in the U.S. under former President Ronald Reagan and in Britain under former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is “one of the most marked transitions that’s taken place in recent political history.”

Most polls suggest that the bloc led by the Social Democrats would defeat the center-right coalition of Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, with elections due to take place no later than June next year.