Carlyle Challenged to Fuel Growth After Record Fundraising Year

Carlyle Group’s new leaders are facing the challenge of fueling growth as the firm tries to bulk up businesses outside of private equity to compete with fast-growing peers.

The firm signaled that Carlyle is on track to raise $25 billion this year, less than the record $43.3 billion achieved in 2017. The Washington-based firm raised $7.7 billion from investors in the first quarter, according to a statement Tuesday.

Carlyle set a four-year goal of raising $100 billion by the end of 2019. The firm is in a period of transition. Co-Chief Executive Officers Kewsong Lee and Glenn Youngkin started in their roles on Jan. 1. David Rubenstein and Bill Conway, Carlyle’s co-founders, became co-executive chairmen. The company, whose private equity group has traditionally brought in the majority of its profits, is focused on expanding its credit and real estate businesses.

The credit group raised less than $1 billion in the quarter, growing to $33.8 billion in assets under management, up 15 percent from a year earlier. Management fees increased 22 percent from the prior year.

In real assets, which include real estate, Carlyle brought in $1.3 billion. The firm invested almost $2 billion in the space during the quarter, more than double the amount it put to work a year earlier.

Carlyle’s total assets under management increased to $201.5 billion.