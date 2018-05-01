Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Buffett's Distaste for Crypto Fails to Stop Heinz's Bacon Coin

By
Olga Kharif
Updated on
From

Warren Buffett has said cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin will come to a “bad ending.” He probably wasn’t referring to cholesterol.

Kraft Heinz Co.’s Oscar Mayer unit is issuing a limited number of digital tokens called Bacoins that can be exchanged for the company’s bacon. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is part of the investor group controlling the food giant. A Bacoin traded for 11 slices of bacon at noon Tuesday in New York, according to a website for the marketing gimmick.

— With assistance by Luke Kawa

    Quotes from this Article
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.