Buffett's Distaste for Crypto Fails to Stop Heinz's Bacon Coin

Warren Buffett has said cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin will come to a “bad ending.” He probably wasn’t referring to cholesterol.

Kraft Heinz Co.’s Oscar Mayer unit is issuing a limited number of digital tokens called Bacoins that can be exchanged for the company’s bacon. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is part of the investor group controlling the food giant. A Bacoin traded for 11 slices of bacon at noon Tuesday in New York, according to a website for the marketing gimmick.

