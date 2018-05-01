BOE Rate Hike's Rise and Fall, Trump Kicks Tariff Can: Eco Day

BOE Rate Hike's Rise and Fall, Trump Kicks Tariff Can: Eco DayBy
Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- End of the beginning? Expectations for a Bank of England interest-rate increase on May 10 have gone full circle. The U.K. also has a new plan to kick-start Brexit talks as it targets Southeast Asia for trade
- Kicking the can: President Trump will delay imposing steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union, Mexico and Canada for another month
- $488 billion? No problem. Steven Mnuchin said he’s unconcerned about the bond market’s ability to absorb rising government debt after Treasury said it borrowed a record amount for the first quarter
- 2019 in sight. With the calendar’s turn from April to May, the U.S. economic expansion has become the nation’s second-longest on record
- Australia left its key interest rate unchanged -- as it has since late 2016 -- amid a slowdown in hiring and receding Sydney property prices
- The timing of Easter means annual euro-area consumer prices probably rose just 1.3 percent in April, continuing to fall short of the ECB’s goal
- A decade after almost collapsing under the weight of its debt, Iceland has gone so far the other way its bond market is at risk
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE