Apple CFO Says $999 iPhone X Isn't Priced Too High

Apple CFO Luca Maestri rejected the idea that the iPhone X, at $999, is priced too high and said that the device is Apple’s top seller.

It was the first time that the high-end iPhone was the top-selling iPhone model, Maestri said in a phone interview with Bloomberg News after Apple’s second-quarter results were released. He also said the iPhone’s market share grew in the December and March quarters.

