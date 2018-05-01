AllianceBernstein to Move to Nashville From New York, WSJ Says

AllianceBernstein Holding LP plans to cut costs by relocating its headquarters and most of its New York staff to Nashville, Tennessee, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

In a memo to staff on Tuesday, the firm said the move is being prompted in part by lower state, city and property taxes compared with the New York area, the newspaper said. It plans to start shifting employees this year, and senior leaders including Chief Executive Officer Seth Bernstein will relocate. The company’s money managers and private client business will remain in New York, the publication said.

Money managers are under pressure to reduce their spending as investors focus on low-cost mutual funds and other products. Among actively managed funds, only the most inexpensive are luring new money as expense ratios continue a two-decade fall, the Investment Company Institute said in a report this week.

AllianceBernstein considered as many as 30 cities, examining attributes including housing, cost of living, education and weather, the Journal said. The firm has roughly 3,500 employees globally and manages about $550 billion in assets.