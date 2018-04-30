Your Evening Briefing

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.



Apple may soon swallow the Swiss watch industry, Tesla faces a potential reckoning over its cash expenditures and Twitter joins Facebook in the Cambridge Analytica hot seat. And it's only Monday. Oh, and the richest man in the world wants more of your money.

Watchmakers aren't the only ones who should be worried. Apple's earnings this week may confirm what most investors have finally accepted: The iPhone X didn’t live up to the hype. The bigger question is whether the whole smartphone craze is about to jump the shark, too.

Energy may be a relative bargain right now compared with a few years ago, but this hedge fund manager says if we're not careful, we may be setting ourselves up for the $300 barrel of oil.

Amazon just raised the cost of its Prime membership. Is Jeff Bezos raising the price because he has to—or because he can?

Allergan is rolling out an ad campaign pitching its famous wrinkle-smoothing treatment to men. Call it Brotox.

Israel said it has documents showing that Iran had a secret nuclear weapons program, a claim that could lend support to any move by U.S. President Donald Trump to ditch the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump is to decide by midnight if the U.S. will slap permanent aluminum and steel tariffs on the European Union. Here's how the EU might slap him right back.

When two inventors approached a fledgling toy maker with an air-powered plane, the company's co-founder didn’t know it had already been rejected by larger rivals. All he knew was that it was a blast to fly. More than two decades later, Air Hogs is still winning accolades, and the company that made it has grown into a $4.1 billion toy powerhouse. Now it's looking for the next big thing.