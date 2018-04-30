Shadow Banks Gain Ground in U.K. Commercial Property: Chart

Shadow Banks Gain Ground in U.K. Commercial Property: ChartBy
Move over banks: Insurance companies and credit funds are lending more against U.K. commercial property, according to a report published by Cass Business School. So-called shadow lenders are building market share because banks can’t respond to the demand for higher loan-to-value ratios in a market that’s reached a peak. Total loan origination in 2017 was unchanged from a year earlier at 44.5 billion pounds ($61.4 billion).
