Manafort Asks Judge to Dismiss One Tax Count in Virginia Case

Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager to President Donald Trump, asked a judge to dismiss one of several tax counts against him in a Virginia indictment.

Manafort, 69, sought dismissal Monday of a count charging him for failing to file a foreign bank and financial accounts report, or FBAR, for 2011. Manafort’s attorneys said prosecutors didn’t charge him within the required five-year period. He’s also charged with not filing FBARs for 2012 to 2014, filing false tax returns and bank fraud.

He’s separately charged in Washington with laundering millions of dollars and failing to register as a foreign agent for the Ukrainian government. He’s pleaded not guilty and faces two trials.

The cases are U.S. v. Manafort, 18-cr-83, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria), and U.S. v. Manafort, 17-cr-201, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).