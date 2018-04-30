Justice Sotomayor Will Have Shoulder Replaced After Fracture

Justice Sonia Sotomayor will have shoulder-replacement surgery Tuesday morning after falling two weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court said.

Sotomayor will have to cut back her activities for the next few weeks while she recuperates but is expected to regain full mobility and function, the court said in a statement. She will need to wear a sling for several weeks and undergo physical therapy for several months, the court said.

The court described the left-shoulder injury as a "multipart displaced head splitting fracture of her proximal humerus.” Sotomayor, 63, is right-handed.

Sotomayor fell on April 16 but sat with her colleagues for arguments later that day. In January, paramedics treated her for low blood sugar at her Washington home. The justice, who has type 1 diabetes, was able to go to work afterward.