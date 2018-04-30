Italy Bond Investors Not Losing Sleep Over Political Woes: Chart

Italy Bond Investors Not Losing Sleep Over Political Woes: ChartBy
Investors in Italian debt are signaling that all’s well despite the deadlock in efforts to form a government even two months after national elections. The populist Five Star Movement and far-right League have ended talks, putting paid to prospects of a coalition coming to power imminently. The premium to cover the risk of a default in the nation’s sovereign bonds is now at the lowest in almost four years, coinciding with a third monthly rally in benchmark notes.
