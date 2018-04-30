Eight Journalists Among 21 Dead in Islamic State Attack on Kabul

Back-to-back bombings in the Afghan capital Kabul have killed 21 people including eight journalists in the deadliest attack on Afghanistan’s media since 2001.

Terrormonitor, which tracks terrorist activities, tweeted that IS had claimed responsibility for Kabul bombings which also wounded at least 30 people.

Security forces run from the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, on April 30. Photographer: Massoud Hossaini/AP Photos

Journalists and emergency workers who had rushed to the scene of the first bombing near the Afghan Intelligence Agency and NATO compound were among those hit in the second blast, according to a statement from Presidential Palace. Eight journalists were killed, the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee said in a statement, including chief photographer of Agence France-Presse, Shah Marai.

A suicide bomber on motorbike carried out the first bombing around 8 a.m. local time, says Najib Danish, a spokesman of Interior Ministry, by phone. Police are investigating how the second blast occurred.

Voters Targeted

The attack comes eight days after a suicide bomber claimed by the Islamic State targeted a voter registration office in the city, killing 60 and wounding more than 120 others.

Last week, Taliban militants fighting the U.S. and Afghan forces in the war-torn country announced its spring operation to kill and capture Americans. The operation will focus on "American invaders and their supporters," Zabihullah Mujahed, a spokesman for the Taliban, said in a statement. U.S. President Donald Trump’s war strategy in Afghanistan “sabotages” all chances of peace as the U.S. has no sincere intention of ending the war, he said.

In February, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani extended an unprecedented peace offer to the group, which controls or contests nearly half of Afghanistan.