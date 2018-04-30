Hot Microphone Nabs Sainsbury CEO Singing ‘We're in the Money’

By
Craig Giammona
Mike Coupe Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Beware the hot microphone.

That’s the lesson for Mike Coupe after the chief executive officer of U.K. grocer J Sainsbury Plc was caught singing “We’re in the Money,” on camera as he prepared for a television interview.

The gaffe, covered widely in the British media, came after the news that Sainsbury will acquire Walmart Inc.’s Asda in a $10 billion deal.

Coupe apologized and said it was an “unguarded moment trying to compose myself before a TV interview,” according to U.K. press reports.

“It was an unfortunate choice of song, from the musical ‘42nd Street’ which I saw last year and I apologize if I have offended anyone,” Coupe said in the statement.

    Quotes from this Article
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.