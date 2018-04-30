Deutsche Bank Chairman Rebuked by Ivox Glass Lewis

Deutsche Bank AG Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner may not have acted in the best interest of investors when replacing the bank’s chief executive, a prominent shareholder advisory firm said Monday.

As a result, the bank’s shareholders should withhold approval from the lender’s supervisory board at the next annual general meeting and they should “carefully consider” a motion to remove Achleitner, Ivox Glass Lewis, a German subsidiary of Glass Lewis, said in its recommendations for the lender’s annual general meeting on May 24.

Repeated changes of top management -- the bank has replaced its CEO three times over the past six years--“raise questions” about Achleitner’s “choice of candidates or the cooperation with the chosen candidates,” Glass Lewis wrote in the report.

Deutsche Bank sacked its last CEO, John Cryan, in early April, less than three years after appointing him to the post. It replaced him with a German national and company veteran, Christian Sewing, after news outlets including Bloomberg reported that Achleitner had been sounding out potential external candidates to succeed Cryan. Several investors have since criticized Achleitner’s handling of the situation.

Glass Lewis did side with the bank’s management board in recommending that shareholders vote against a motion to split Deutsche Bank’s investment bank division from its retail unit, arguing that the move would destroy value for shareholders. Deutsche Bank last week announced its intention to cut back its investment bank, along with various country-specific operations worldwide, but pledged to keep a global presence to support the requirements of its corporate and institutional clients.