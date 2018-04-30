Democrats Tell Judge ‘Emoluments Clause’ Applies to Trump

A group of almost 200 Democrats who’ve sued President Donald Trump told a judge he must comply with a Constitutional provision that would bar his businesses from taking money from foreign governments.

Democrats including Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi sued last year, accusing Trump of violating the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments clause. In a federal court filing Monday, they challenged a claim on his behalf that the provision doesn’t apply to the president.

"There is no serious question that the Foreign Emoluments Clause, which applies to any person holding an ‘Office of Profit or Trust under the United States,’ applies to the president,” they wrote. No president “has ever claimed otherwise."

Exempting presidents would allow foreign powers to manipulate the U.S. by corrupting its officials, the Democrats argue. The suit seeks to block Trump’s businesses from taking money from other nations.

Trump stepped down from running his $3 billion empire but retains ownership interests. A hearing is scheduled for June 7 in Washington.