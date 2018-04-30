Deals Bonanza in U.K. Poised to Hit a Record Amid Brexit Fears

Dealmaking by U.K. companies such as J Sainsbury Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Sky Plc is poised to hit a record this year amid a surge in both foreign takeover interest and domestic consolidation efforts as local businesses brace for Brexit.

Acquisitions involving British firms have soared to more than $275 billion so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, helping power an acceleration in global deal volumes. Sainsbury’s pact Monday to acquire smaller grocery chain Asda Group Ltd. capped a hectic four months that saw a Japanese drugmaker doggedly pursue biotech Shire Plc, while aerospace and defense contractor GKN Plc succumbed to a hostile takeover and Britain’s largest pay-TV company Sky juggled multiple suitors.

The spate of transactions reflects some companies’ efforts to bolster their defenses before the U.K. exits the European Union, and other firms’ abating concerns about longer-term economic prospects after a transition deal was struck last month, advisers to the firms said. Volatility in equity markets has also helped dampen expectations around asset prices that had ballooned following years of access to cheap financing globally. Meanwhile, U.S. acquirers -- and especially firms with cash hoardings overseas -- have shown a surge in confidence following last year’s tax reforms.

“The Brexit transition deal has given greater stability, if only short term,” according to Christopher Sullivan, a partner at London-based Clifford Chance LLP, who specializes in cross-border private equity transactions. “Valuations are at all-time highs and it is now a good time to sell.”

U.K. companies that are concerned about their growth prospects and ability to do business in Europe after Brexit are taking steps to acquire a foothold in the EU, in part by buying businesses on the continent, according to Tom Whelan, global head of private equity at Hogan Lovells LLP law firm.

Among firms that have scooped up assets in Europe include London-listed power generator ContourGlobal Plc, which agreed in February to buy five solar thermal plants in Spain from Acciona SA for $1.4 billion, and DCC Plc, which in January said it would purchase an LPG and refrigerant gas distribution business in Germany from Linde AG.

“If the wave of optimism from U.K. businesses feeling bullish about global growth continues, then we should see this translate into greater deal volume for the rest of this year,” Whelan said.

Over in the U.S., after a rocky 2017 that saw dealmakers citing regulatory uncertainty and a lack of clarity around tax reform as stymieing M&A activity, the current year has gotten off to an energetic start.

U.S. companies have been involved in almost $700 million of deals so far, an increase of about a quarter compared to the same period a year ago. Eleven companies have announced transactions valued at more than $10 billion, including T-Mobile U.S. Inc.’s $26.5 billion combination with Sprint Corp. and Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s $23.3 billion acquisition of oil refiner Andeavor.

Access to new growth opportunities, changes in the competitive environment and assets’ valuations will continue to be key contributors in driving dealmaking in the U.K., according to Ian Hart, co-chairman of U.K. investment banking at UBS Group AG. That could position volumes this year to surge past the $570 billion in deals struck by U.K. firms in 2015.

“We continue to see wide-ranging interest in M&A across different sectors of the U.K. market and expect activity to continue to be strong through the rest of the year,” Hart said. “It could make 2018 a record year.”

— With assistance by Matthew Monks