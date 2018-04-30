Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion

The resurgence in syndicated loans in the Middle East and North Africa seems set for a slowdown as the deal pipeline dries up, according to Citigroup Inc.

Loans in the region have surged 85 percent in 2018 to $33.4 billion, helped by a jumbo $16 billion issue from Saudi Arabia, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Overall volume will probably climb to more than $70 billion, according to Zain Zaidi, a director for loans and acquisition finance at Citigroup, the region’s biggest loan arranger. Syndicated loans in MENA fell 30 percent in 2017 to $82.9 billion.

MENA Syndicated Loans Citigroup sees loan volume at over $70 billion in 2018 Source: Bloomberg

On top of the loans already done this year, “there is at least another $8 billion to $10 billion of deals either in the market, or very sure of coming to the market right now,’’ Zaidi said in an interview at his office in the Dubai International Financial Centre. “Looking out at the rest of the year, there is probably some pipeline out of Saudi, there is some pipeline from U.A.E. real estate. Beyond that, there is nothing firm, there are a couple of situations in Egypt.”

Syndicated loans in the oil-producing MENA region dropped sharply last year as governments and companies cut back on projects amid low crude prices and slowing economic growth. MENA syndicated-loan volumes also fell below bond sales for the first time in years as large borrowers preferred to sell bonds to avoid straining local bank liquidity.

Zaidi also said: