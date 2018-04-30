China Factory Gauge Holds Up as Services Exceed Estimates

JPMorgan Chief China Economist Haibin Zhu weighs in on the Chiese economy and talks about trade.

A gauge of activity at China’s manufacturers remained robust as services strengthened for a second month, signaling that the economic expansion is intact.

The manufacturing purchasing managers index stood at 51.4 in April versus the 51.3 estimate in a Bloomberg survey and 51.5 last month. The non-manufacturing PMI, covering services and construction, rose to 54.8, the statistics bureau said Monday, beating estimates. Levels above 50 indicate improvement.

The steady performance may help ease concerns, expressed by China’s top leadership last week, that the economy could slow more sharply than anticipated in the face of persistent trade tensions and the ongoing debt clampdown. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected in Beijing in the coming days for a visit designed to address that conflict.

“The numbers are pretty solid,” Zhu Haibin, chief China economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Hong Kong told Bloomberg Television after the report. “This news suggests growth momentum is still fine,” though risks still remain, he said.

A gauge of new export orders edged down to 50.7 from 51.3, though remained broadly in line with readings over the past several months. New orders also slipped, to 52.9 from 53.3.

Input prices decreased slightly to 53. Inventories of finished goods, inventories of raw materials, backlogs of work and employment all remained about in line with prior readings.

“The economy is facing a bit of downward pressure,” said Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. “A lot recent macro data suggest a little bit of a downward trend, but in general PMI is holding up. Sentiment is stable.”

