Stormy Daniels Sues Trump for Defamation

Stormy Daniels speaks to members of the media while attorney Michael Avenatti listens outside Federal Court in New York on April 16, 2018.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels sued President Donald Trump for defamation, saying he lied when he wrote on Twitter that her claim of being threatened was a “total con job.”

Daniels is already embroiled in litigation with Trump and his lawyer, Michael Cohen, over a 2016 deal in which she agreed to keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006. Daniels got $130,000 from Cohen and sued to get out of the agreement.

She claimed in interviews that in 2011, after she agreed to cooperate with a magazine about an article, she was threatened in a Las Vegas parking lot by a man to keep quiet about her tryst with Trump. Daniels’s lawyer released a composite sketch of the man on April 17.

Trump dismissed the claim in an April 18 Twitter posting: “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

In her lawsuit, Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, says Trump’s statement in effect accuses her of committing a crime under New York law by saying she falsely accused an individual of committing a crime against her.

“Mr. Trump used his national and international audience of millions of people to make a false factual statement to denigrate and attack Ms. Clifford,” according to her claim.

Trump has more than 51.4 million followers on Twitter.