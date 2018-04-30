Accor Agrees to Buy Switzerland's Moevenpick for $567 Million

Accor SA agreed to pay 560 million Swiss francs ($567 million) in cash to acquire Moevenpick Hotels and Resorts, a Swiss company that operates 84 hotels.

The deal is the latest step by Accor to diversify from budget hotels. The acquisition of Moevenpick, with shareholders including Kingdom Holding Co., follows Accor’s 2016 purchase of FRHI, the operator of the Fairmont, Raffles and Swissotel chains.

The transaction will add to Accor’s earnings from the first year, the Paris-based company said in a statement Monday. Moevenpick’s main markets are in Europe and the Middle East, and the company plans to open 42 additional hotels by 2021 as it accelerates growth in emerging markets.

“The Moevenpick brand is the perfect combination of modernity and authenticity and ideally complements our portfolio,” Accor Chief Executive Office Sebastien Bazin said in the statement.