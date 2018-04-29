Sainsbury Short Sellers Face Hit as Merger May Reboot Retailer

Short sellers including Marshall Wace LLP and GLG Partners LP face a hit from J Sainsbury Plc’s merger talks with Walmart Inc.’s Asda -- if ordinary investors approve of the potential deal.

The grocery retailer’s planned tie-up with Asda, disclosed by Bloomberg News on Saturday, could create Britain’s biggest supermarket operator by market share, allowing the group to secure better deals from suppliers and bolstering its efforts to compete with online retailers. A gain in the shares, which are up about 11.8 percent this year, would hurt firms that have been betting against the supermarket operator.

“We expect Sainsbury shares to react very positively on Monday,” Berenberg analyst Dusan Milosavljevic wrote in a note on Saturday. The merger could lead to 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) of savings from suppliers, they wrote, and potentially challenge Amazon.com Inc.’s e-commerce dominance in the U.K.

Short interest stands at about 14.4 percent of Sainsbury’s shares outstanding, down from an annual high of 15.6 percent in January, according to data compiled by IHS Markit Ltd. Sainsbury is the seventh-most-popular short bet in the U.K., Financial Conduct Authority data show.

Short sellers, who sell borrowed shares aiming to buy them back at a lower price, have long targeted U.K. grocery retailers, betting that they don’t have the scale to compete with discounters. In February, Marshall Wace told investors that Sainsbury might need a rights offering as margins shrink amid the competition.

The hedge fund has since raised its position from just under 1 percent of outstanding shares to about 1.85 percent, or $151 million. GLG’s short position is valued at about $59.6 million. Marshall Wace declined to comment and GLG didn’t respond to calls and emails seeking comment. Sainsbury’s didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The supermarket operator has expanded aggressively into convenience stores and is focused on the south of England around London, while Asda has more large supermarkets spread across the north. That geographical distribution limits store overlap and may make the deal more likely to be approved by the Competition and Markets Authority, said James Watson, a retail capital markets director at broker Colliers International Group Inc.

“It’s a really interesting move,” he said. “If they did have to sell stores, it wouldn’t be many more than they want to close anyway” because of online sales.

To bolster profits, U.K. supermarket groups have been selling real estate to investors and building homes and additional stores on some of their properties. Sainsbury’s real estate is valued at 10.3 billion pounds, according to the company’s 2017 annual report, compared with the firm’s 5.9 billion pounds market value on Friday.

Property entrepreneur Robert Tchenguiz tried to persuade Sainsbury to spin off its real estate in 2007. A fund backed by Qatar had offered to buy the retailer for more than 10 billion pounds after Tchenguiz pushed for the company to realize the value of the property portfolio. The failure of the Qatari bid, which pushed the firm’s shares to a peak of 600 pence in July 2007, left the country’s sovereign wealth fund as the supermarket operator’s biggest shareholder. Sainsbury closed at 270 pence a share on Friday.

