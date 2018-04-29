Iranian Judiciary Confirms Arrest of British-Iranian Academic

Iran’s judiciary has confirmed the arrest of British-Iranian academic Abbas Edalat, the state-run Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.

“Accusations are security-related and he is under detention,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei said, according to ISNA, which cited a press conference in Tehran. He declined to discuss the case further.

Edalat, a professor of computer science and mathematics at Imperial College London, had traveled to Iran to take part in an academic workshop, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran reported last week. He was arrested by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps on April 15, it said.