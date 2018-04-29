Iranian Judiciary Confirms Arrest of British-Iranian Academic

Iranian Judiciary Confirms Arrest of British-Iranian AcademicBy
Iran’s judiciary has confirmed the arrest of British-Iranian academic Abbas Edalat, the state-run Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.
“Accusations are security-related and he is under detention,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei said, according to ISNA, which cited a press conference in Tehran. He declined to discuss the case further.
Edalat, a professor of computer science and mathematics at Imperial College London, had traveled to Iran to take part in an academic workshop, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran reported last week. He was arrested by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps on April 15, it said.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE