DBS Quarterly Profit Beats Estimates as Lending Income Grows

DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Southeast Asia’s largest lender, posted an increase in first-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates thanks to higher lending and wealth revenue while provisions for soured loans dropped.

Net income climbed 26 percent from a year earlier to S$1.52 billion ($1.15 billion) in the three months ended March, the Singapore-based company said Monday in an exchange filing. That compares with the S$1.4 billion average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts. Including one-time items, net profit rose 21% to S$1.51 billion. Return on equity surged to 13 percent, the highest in a decade, DBS said.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta, DBS is the first of Singapore’s big banks to report earnings for the quarter. Rising local interest rates are helping the lenders charge more for loans, and DBS is earning higher wealth management fees after acquisitions helped it expand services for millionaires in Asia.

“Our pipeline is healthy and we expect to continue capturing business opportunities and delivering shareholder returns in the coming year,” Gupta said in a statement accompanying the results.

Net interest income rose 16 percent from a year earlier to S$2.13 billion, driven by loan growth and the increase in benchmark borrowing costs. The three-month Singapore interbank offered rate reached its highest level since 2008 in January.

Allowances for bad assets fell 18 percent to S$164 million. DBS’s surprise decision in the third quarter of 2017 to clean up its loan book reduces the need to set aside large provisions for soured debts, allowing it to focus on making money from wealth and other businesses.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest margin gained 9 basis points from a year earlier to 1.83 percent

Loans expanded 10 percent to S$328 billion

Wealth management fees increased 49 percent to S$331 million

Return on equity at 13 percent from 11 percent a year ago

Nonperforming loan ratio rose to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent

Nonperforming assets fell to S$5.82 billion

Cost-to-income ratio fell to 41.6 percent

Shares of DBS have risen 21 percent this year, the most among local banks and extending last year’s 43 percent rally. Investors are attracted by last year’s shareholder returns of 47 percent, more than double the 22 percent return from the Straits Times Index.

United Overseas Bank Ltd. is scheduled to report earnings on May 3 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. will follow on May 7.