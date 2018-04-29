Asia Stocks Open Mixed; Korean Shares, Won Climb: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia were off to a muted start on Monday, with Japan and China closed for holidays, as investors weighed the ongoing earnings season against signs of slowing economic growth. The won rallied as the two Koreas moved closer to peace on the peninsula.

Equities in Seoul advanced with the won after North Korea pledged denuclearization on Friday ahead of the upcoming summit between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump. Australian shares gained with Hong Kong equity futures. Results from tech giants Microsoft Corp., Intel Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. boosted U.S. shares at the end of last week. Yields on 10-year Treasuries retreated further from the highest since 2014, hit earlier in the week.

Data on Friday showed the U.S. economy cooled in the first quarter, though not as much as forecast, while the U.K. posted the worst quarterly GDP figures since 2012. France and Spain reported slightly slower growth rates.

Former Ambassador to South Korea Thomas Hubbard weighs in on the thawing relations between South and North Korea. Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, there was little reaction in the pound after Theresa May ally Amber Rudd quit as U.K. home secretary late Sunday. Crude oil held around $68-a-barrel level as investors wait to see whether the nuclear accord that Iran signed with world powers in 2015 will survive the scrutiny of the Trump administration.

These are some key events to watch this week:

The Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday. Fed policy makers will probably keep their target rate for overnight bank lending in a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent, economists forecast.

It’s Golden Week in Japan, with public holidays Monday, Thursday and Friday. China is shut Monday and Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy decision is out Tuesday. The central bank is expected to keep rates on hold, as they’ve been for more than 1 1/2 years.

The European Commission presents its spring economic forecasts, which include projections for growth, inflation, debt and deficit, and unveils its proposal for the EU’s seven-year budget framework on Wednesday.

China manufacturing and services purchasing-manager indexes are due, starting Monday.

Payroll gains in the U.S. probably picked up in April, with the unemployment rate forecast to drop to 4 percent, according to surveys of economists.

Earnings season continues, with Apple Inc. headlining. Other high profile results include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Cigna Corp., HSBC Holdings Inc., BNP Paribas SA, Standard Chartered Plc, Tesla Inc., BP Plc, McDonald’s Corp. and Adidas AG.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks



The Kospi index gained 0.4 percent asof 9:31 a.m. in Seoul.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent. The underlying gauge climbed 0.1 percent on Friday.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.1 percent after dropping 0.2 percent Friday, though it remains close to its highest since January.

The won jumped 0.8 percent to 1,067.80.

The euro traded at $1.2129.

The British pound fell 0.1 percent to $1.3774.

The yen was flat at 109.08 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 2.96 percent Friday. Treasuries will start trading in London on Monday, with Japan closed.

Australia’s 10-year bond yield dropped three basis points to 2.79 percent.

Commodities