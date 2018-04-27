U.K.'s Worst GDP Performance Since 2012 Casts Doubt on Rate Move

The U.K. economy registered its worst performance since the end of 2012 in the first quarter, fueling speculation that the Bank of England will abandon plans for an interest-rate increase next month.

The pound fell as investors further pared back bets on a hike in borrowing costs that had been a near-certainty until last week, when Governor Mark Carney had first sowed the seeds of doubt on whether his institution would deliver it. The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product barely rose in the initial three months of 2018, with growth of only 0.1 percent.

Slowing U.K. Growth May Stay BOE's Hand Output slowed to 0.1% as snow hit retail sales and disrupted building work Source: Office for National Statistics

“The downside surprise in Q1’s GDP figures is probably the final nail in the coffin for the chance of an interest rate hike in May,” said Paul Hollingsworth, a senior U.K. Economist at Capital Economics in London. “This slow patch should prove to be transitory, if past experience is anything to go by. Nonetheless, the MPC is unlikely to be confident enough in two weeks’ time that there isn’t some underlying weakness too.”

The data highlight the challenge policy makers face in raising borrowing costs as the economy cools and the U.K. disentangles itself from the European Union. Inflation has accelerated since Britain voted to quit the bloc in 2016, sending the pound plunging. With the currency effect unwinding faster than the BOE expected, and growth slowing, the logic behind further rate hikes is unraveling.

The pound fell 0.7 percent and the implied possibility of a rate increase next month fell to below 25 percent from 56 percent on Thursday. Such a move is now not fully-priced in until the fourth quarter.

Weather Impact

There was some impact on growth from weather. The Beast from the East snowstorm brought travel chaos to much of the country from the end of February. Early returns show construction falling 2.3 percent in March as projects were disrupted. Services and industrial production grew just 0.1 percent, with the latter being boosted by increased domestic energy consumption during the freeze.

In the first quarter, services growth slowed to 0.3 percent, construction output fell 3.3 percent and industrial output rose 0.7 percent. Manufacturing climbed 0.2 percent.

The BOE had predicted the quarterly slowdown to 0.3 percent last quarter. At 0.1 percent growth, the economy is running well below its estimated 1.5 percent “speed limit.” Annualized growth was 0.4 percent, the weakest since 2012, compared with a forecast 2 percent in the U.S.

The ONS said it was hard to estimate precisely how much the weather cost the economy, noting that the weather hit retail sales and construction and that consumer-facing industries continued to be weak.

Volatile

The latest figures are based on less than half the data that will eventually be available, and weather-affected quarters are notoriously volatile. In the fourth quarter of 2010, an initially estimated contraction of 0.5 percent was subsequently revised to show growth of 0.1 percent.

But the initial report did nothing to turn the BOE more dovish, with three Monetary Policy Committee members actually calling for higher rates in February 2011.

Last month, the MPC split once again, as policy makers Michael Saunders and Ian McCafferty began a fresh push to raise rates, warning of inflationary pressures building in the labor market.

— With assistance by Mark Evans, David Goodman, and Jill Ward