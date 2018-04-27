TSMC Plans to Invest $13.5 Billion to Expand Hsinchu Unit

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said it plans to invest NT$400 billion ($13.5 billion) to expand its Hsinchu production facility as it seeks to regain momentum amid a slowdown in the global smartphone market.

The plans is still in the preliminary stages as the company still needs government to help secure land and work on environmental assessments, spokeswoman Elizabeth Sun said by telephone. Hsinchu serves as TSMC’s headquarters, a major production facility and includes its research and development center, where it builds the latest chip technology.

TSMC last week forecast revenue for this quarter well short of analyst estimates, setting off a tumble in technology prices from Apple Inc. to STMicroelectronics NV. While the Taiwanese company is expanding into new markets such as components for crypto-currency mining, it’s confronting a slowdown in demand from smartphone vendors as developed markets get saturated and replacement cycles lengthen.

TSMC shares have fallen about 9 percent since the warning last week.