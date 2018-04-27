Trump May Appear Monthly on ‘Fox & Friends’, Aide Says

The day after President Donald Trump’s at-times rambling appearance on the “Fox & Friends” morning cable show, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said it could become a monthly gig. Maybe more.

"The president had a great time bringing his case directly to the American people," Conway said. "The president has said that he would like to perhaps come once a month and as news breaks."

During a phone interview with the Fox News program on Thursday, Trump covered a wide swath of topics from his ongoing feud with former FBI director James Comey to his attempts to distance himself from personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

"He’ll keep us guessing," Conway said.

Trump has long had strong relationships with Fox News personalities. One of the network’s biggest stars, Sean Hannity, was revealed recently to have shared a lawyer with the president. Former Fox commentator Bill O’Reilly also shared a lawyer with Trump, Marc E. Kasowitz.

Before he was a candidate, Trump phoned into ‘Fox & Friends’ on an almost-weekly basis. The president is also an avid viewer of Fox News and his tweets often appear to be prompted in part by segments on shows, particularly “Fox and Friends.”

During Thursday’s interview, Trump discussed the decision by Ronny Jackson, his pick as the next Veterans Affairs secretary, to withdraw amid allegations of improper behavior and management lapses.

In his defense of Cohen, Trump acknowledged the attorney is representing him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels stuff," he said, in a reference to an adult film actress who says she was paid $130,000 on the eve of the election to ensure her silence about an extra-marital affair with Trump.