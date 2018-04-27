Trump Says Kim Jong Un Summit Location Narrowed to Two or Three Possibilities

President Donald Trump said the list of potential locations for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been narrowed to two or three possibilities.

“I don’t think he’s playing,” Trump said Friday of Kim, speaking to reporters at the beginning of a meeting in the Oval Office with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “We will, I think, come up with a solution and if we don’t we leave the room with great respect and we just keep it going.”

Trump has said he hopes to meet with Kim by early June to try to resolve a stand-off between the U.S. and North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. He had previously said the two countries were looking at five locations for the summit.

“A lot of very positive things happened over the last 24 hours,” Trump said. “We’ll be setting up a meeting very shortly. We have it broken down to probably two sites now, two or three sites, locations. And hopefully we’re going to have great success.”

Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed earlier Friday to work toward formally ending their war 65 years after an armistice halted armed hostilities, and pursue the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula.

Trump hailed the move, declaring “KOREAN WAR TO END!” on Twitter.