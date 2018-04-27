The Cable Guys Face a Reckoning

Comcast Corp. and Charter Communications Inc. want to distance themselves from the word “cable.” It’s led Comcast to go on the merger offensive, but Charter’s plans remain nebulous. Judging by their stock prices, investors aren’t satisfied with either one’s strategy:

Out of Favor Comcast and Charter are two of the worst performers among a basket of S&P 500 media stocks this year Data: Bloomberg; graphic by Bloomberg Gadfly

The two dominant U.S. cable providers reported first-quarter results this week, and both predictably suffered video subscriber losses that were more than offset by customers who signed up for their internet offerings. While this has been the trend for some time and both companies will continue to generate substantial cash flow from these services, broadband growth is naturally slowing. To the extent that investors care about growth and not just milking the customers they have for as long as they can, Charter CEO Tom Rutledge needs to better communicate how he envisions the company’s future.

Win Some, Lose Some Charter and Comcast are adding internet users as TV customers cut the cord. Here are their net changes in subscriber counts: Data: Bloomberg Intelligence; graphic by Bloomberg Gadfly

It’s clear where Comcast CEO Brian Roberts stands: bigger is better. Comcast on Wednesday formalized a counteroffer for British broadcaster Sky Plc, which is also being pursued by Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc. together with Walt Disney Co. Comcast’s bid is below Sky’s market price, leading us at Gadfly to wonder about Roberts’s true motives. Whatever the case, it’s clear that Comcast is actively pursuing some big internal and external growth opportunities, and doing so at the risk of rattling shareholders who generally prefer share buybacks over needing to reroute funds to bondholders to pay down deal debt.

Aside from its M&A actions, Comcast also introduced a wireless service about a year ago called Xfinity Mobile, which had 577,000 customer lines at the end of the first quarter, about a third of which were added in the period. Last May, Comcast and Charter had formed an alliance as part of their tip-toeing into the wireless market. But since then, very little has been heard from Charter on the mobile front. During the first quarter, Charter said it spent just $8 million on “mobile launch costs.” Rutledge told conference-call listeners Friday that it’s on track to launch its new mobile services in the middle of this year. Nevertheless, Charter’s stock dropped 14 percent to its lowest price in more than 17 months.

Shareholders are looking at the cable declines and the fact that Charter added fewer internet customers than expected, and they’re nervous. The market for TV-streaming apps may be messy, confusing and ultimately not saving customers much money, but plenty of them are being lured away from old-school cable and satellite packages. Rich Greenfield, an analyst at BTIG LLC, resurfaced this faux pas that Rutledge made during a November 2016 earnings call: In defending costly cable bundles, Rutledge said folks not opting for these packages tend to be “lower-income.” Oops. Take a look at this chart:

Data: Deloitte; graphic by Bloomberg Gadfly

The other cloud over Charter is what role, if any, it will have in M&A, which has swept through the pay-TV, wireless and media industries. It bought rival Time Warner Cable two years ago, rebranding its product as Spectrum, and has since been thought to be a logical suitor for T-Mobile US Inc. or, to a lesser extent, Sprint Corp. But now that T-Mobile and Sprint, the No. 3 and 4 U.S. wireless carriers, are back in merger talks that are reportedly heating up, will Charter get left in the cold? Does its top shareholder, famed dealmaker John Malone, have any tricks up his sleeve?

Rutledge said Friday that he thinks “the Charter story is fully intact and getting better as a result of” the expansion into the wireless market. Perhaps. But he’s not telling that story very well.