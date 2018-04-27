Photographer: Brendan Smialowski/Bloomberg
Speculators Boost 10-Year Treasury Short to Record Level
Speculators have built a record position betting against the 10-year Treasury futures contract, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The net short stance increased by 90,444 contracts in the week ended April 24 to an unprecedented 462,133. A selloff in debt this week pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note above 3 percent for the first time since January 2014.
