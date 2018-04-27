Sanofi Stumbles as Key Drugs Fall Short of Estimates

French drugmaker Sanofi’s plan to become a leader in blood disorders via $16 billion in acquisitions failed to win over investors as sales of some key new medicines fell short of estimates.

Sanofi shares fell as much as 1.9 percent in Paris trading after the company reported declining profit and revenue for the first quarter and said it’s counting on a new period of growth to start in the second half.

Some of the medicines Chief Executive Officer Olivier Brandicourt has pointed to as drivers of growth, such as Dupixent for a severe form of eczema, had disappointing sales last quarter, raising concern about the company’s expectation of a turnaround. A new insulin intended to succeed the aging blockbuster Lantus, called Toujeo, also missed estimates.

The drugmaker said it will buy back 1.5 billion euros worth of shares -- a plan that comes after the stock slumped 23 percent over the past year, one of the worst performances in the Bloomberg Europe 500 Pharmaceuticals Index.

As Lantus sales slide, the Paris-based drugmaker is seeking to rebuild a position in cancer and testing Dupixent to treat a variety of diseases. The drug’s sales were 107 million euros ($129 million) last quarter. Analysts had forecast 149 million euros, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company said trade inventory reduction impacted U.S. sales of the drug.

Sanofi is also going on an acquisition spree to build a new franchise in blood disorders. It completed the purchase of Bioverativ Inc. last month to expand in hemophilia and it’s buying Ablynx NV to gain an experimental medicine for another rare and related disorder.

The market for hemophilia medicines, part of a broader rare disease segment that’s lured other large drugmakers lately, will probably be worth as much as $15 billion a year by 2025, expanding from about $10 billion at the moment, according to Brandicourt.