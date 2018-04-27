Romanian President Calls for Prime Minister to Resign From Post

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called for the prime minister, who has held the post since January, to resign as he thinks she’s a “vulnerability” to the European Union member state.

Premier Viorica Dancila has refused to keep a dialog with the president on key foreign-policy and economic issues for the country, showing she’s “unfit” for the post, Iohannis told reporters in Bucharest on Friday.

Viorica Dancila Photographer: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

While the president has no power to oust the premier, he’s an influential official in the country and has been at odds with Dancila’s party boss, Liviu Dragnea, ever since the Social Democrats swept to power in December of 2016. Under Romania’s constitution, a premier can only be ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in parliament, where the Social Democrats control a majority. She’s the third premier named since the last elections.

“In the best interests of the country, there’s a need for cooperation between the state institutions,” Iohannis said. “The prime minister fails to understand that. She became a vulnerability to the country and proved to be unfit for the job.”