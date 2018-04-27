No Russia Collusion, House Republicans Say in Their Final Report

House Republicans concluded that there was no collusion with Russia in the 2016 election but criticized the Trump and Clinton campaigns for poor judgment and ill-considered action over their contacts with Moscow.

While President Donald Trump’s campaign didn’t directly work with Moscow, his campaign erred by meeting in 2016 with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information on Democrat Hillary Clinton, according a 243-page report on Friday by the GOP majority on the House Intelligence Committee.

The report, which Democrats rejected as misleading and refused to sign, also faults Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee for obscuring their roles in paying for opposition research on Trump from Russian sources via Christopher Steele.

“The investigation did find poor judgment and ill-considered actions by the Trump and Clinton campaigns,” according to the report. “For example, the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between members of the Trump campaign and a Russian lawyer who falsely purported to have damaging information on the Clinton campaign demonstrated poor judgment. ”

Trump is already using the report by his allies in the GOP to bolster his assertion that there’s no evidence of wrongdoing. “‘No evidence’ that the Trump Campaign ‘colluded, coordinated or conspired with Russia,”’ the president wrote in a tweet. “Clinton Campaign paid for Opposition Research obtained from Russia- Wow! A total Witch Hunt! MUST END NOW!”

‘Secret Meetings’

Democrats said the GOP report is incomplete and designed to protect the president. The Intelligence panel’s top Democrat, Adam Schiff of California, said Republicans ignored evidence of collusion even when it was “in plain sight.” Schiff cited “secret meetings” that included Trump campaign officials and associates, along with people linked to the Russian government.

The panel’s Republican chairman, Devin Nunes, complained that the administration required the panel to black out too many passages before publication.

“Given the substantial public interest at stake, the committee is publishing the redacted version we’ve received,” Nunes of California said. “However, we object to the excessive and unjustified number of redactions, many of which do not relate to classified information."

The committee found “the Trump campaign’s periodic praise for and communications with Wikileaks -- a hostile foreign organization -- to be highly objectionable and inconsistent with U.S. national security interests.”

It said the Democrats used “a series of cutouts and intermediaries to obscure their roles, paid for opposition research on Trump obtained from Russian sources, including a litany of claims by high-ranking current and former Russian government officials.”

It said some of the research was used to produce the dossier compiled by Steele, a former British spy.

Democrats wrote in a separate report that the GOP document “downplays Russia’s preference and support for then-candidate Trump, explains away repeated contacts by Trump associates with Russia-aligned actors, and seeks to shift suspicion towards President Trump’s political opponents and the prior administration.”

Schiff said in a statement while Democrats on the committee compiled their views in response to the majority report, they will continue their work on the Russia investigation and they will await the results of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s separate probe.

— With assistance by Anna Edgerton