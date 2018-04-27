RBS Gains Traction as It Awaits U.S. Mortgage Probe Settlement

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc forged ahead in the first quarter, indicating the British bank is well-positioned to restore dividends once it settles a U.S. Department of Justice probe.

The Edinburgh-based bank posted higher pretax profit as the lender enjoyed a period without major misconduct costs and expenses fell, it said in a statement on Friday. The bank’s NatWest Markets trading unit booked slightly higher revenue from the same period a year earlier.

“This is a good set of results, showing the progress we are making despite a more competitive market,” Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan, 60, said in the statement. “Our income is up, costs are down and our capital has strengthened again.”

RBS swung to its first full-year profit in a decade in 2017, but its outlook is still clouded by the delayed settlement with the DOJ over a mortgage-securities probe. McEwan has told investors he’s hoping to reach agreement this year though there’s no certainty on the timeline. RBS will probably have to pay about $9 billion to put the matter behind it, according to analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

The bank’s pretax profit rose to 1.21 billion pounds from 713 million pounds in the same period a year earlier as the company kept a tight lid on costs. Operating expenses fell by 442 million pounds.

This month, the bank announced plans to bolster its pension plan with as much as 3.5 billion pounds ($4.9 billion), clearing another hurdle to restoring dividends. The payouts to shareholders would help the government reduce its 70 percent stake in RBS, which it still retains a decade after the financial crisis.

The lender has forecast 2.5 billion pounds of restructuring costs over the next two years, partially linked to the increased use of artificial intelligence and technology. In March, RBS made its first acquisition since the doomed ABN Amro deal that led to its bailout, spending about 53 million pounds on a cloud-software firm.