Pennsylvania Republican Steps Down After Harassment Allegations

Pennsylvania Republican Representative Patrick Meehan said he is resigning from the House effective Friday, after announcing in January that he wouldn’t seek re-election following sexual harassment allegations.

“With the knowledge I would not be standing for another term, I have decided that stepping down now is in the interest of the constituents I have been honored to serve," Meehan said in a statement.

Meehan, 62, said in January he planned to retire after a New York Times report that he used taxpayer dollars to settle a sexual harassment suit with a former staff member. He said Friday he plans to pay back the $39,000 used to settle that case to the U.S. Treasury within 30 days of his resignation.

According to Pennsylvania election law, Democratic Governor Tom Wolf must set a date for a special election with 10 days of Meehan’s resignation. That special election cannot occur any sooner than 60 days after Wolf makes the announcement. The election would be held under the current district lines, which have been redrawn by court order for November.