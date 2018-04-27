NBC News Says It's Taking Tom Brokaw Harassment Claim Seriously

NBC News said it’s taking “very seriously” sexual harassment allegations against former anchor Tom Brokaw and will act on them “when the facts dictate.”

On Thursday, Variety and the Washington Post published stories in which Brokaw was accused of sexually harassing an NBC News journalist in the 1990s.

On Friday, Brokaw sent a letter to NBC colleagues denying the allegations raised by Linda Vester, calling them “a drive-by shooting” and saying that Vester had a reputation for having “trouble with the truth.”

Since December, the Comcast-owned network has been conducting an internal review following allegations of sexual misconduct by Matt Lauer, the former “Today” show co-host. In a memo to staff Friday, NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said the results of the company’s review may be available “as soon as next week.”