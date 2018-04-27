En+ Says Deripaska Resigns, Agrees to Cut Stake to Below 50%

Oleg Deripaska agreed to resign from the board of directors at his holding company En+ Group and reduce his stake to less than 50 percent, Bloomberg News’s Lynn Thomasson reports.



New directors will be appointed to the board of En+, so that the majority consists of independent directors, according to a statement from the company. It’s not clear what the company’s latest statement means for its U.S. sanctions.

Deripaska’s En+ Group owns 48 percent of Rusal, Russia’s largest aluminum producer. Both En+ and Rusal were sanctioned by the U.S. government earlier this month.

Developing...