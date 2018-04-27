Draghi's ‘Moderation’ Rears Its Head in French Slowdown

French economic growth cooled sharply in the first quarter, and while weather was a factor, the slowdown may heighten concerns about the broader outlook for the euro area.

The figures from the currency region’s second-largest economy kicked off a slew of releases Friday that could show growth has lost a bit of the spark seen in 2017. That’s partly due to winter storms that ripped through the region in the early part of the year, hitting factory production.

Mixed Bag France, Spain and Austria kick off euro-area growth data Source: National statistic agencies, Bloomberg surveys

But the signs of weakness, together with subdued inflation, are reinforcing caution among some European Central Bank policy makers about ending quantitative easing. President Mario Draghi acknowledged the recent numbers on Thursday, saying the euro zone is experiencing “some moderation in growth.”

The French report showed gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent, the weakest in more than a year and less than half the 0.7 percent pace recorded in the previous three months.

The disruptive weather also probably played a part in the performance of the whole euro area, due May 2. Expansion there may have cooled to 0.4 percent from 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter.

Darghi says growth is set to remain solid, broad-based. Source: European Central Bank

Spain continued show strength in its latest figures, with growth holding up at 0.7 percent in the period. Austria’s economy expanded 0.7 percent. Belgium will also report GDP data Friday, while a euro-area economic sentiment reading for April will provide a check on the start of the second quarter.

Beyond the euro region, two Group of Seven economies will offer estimates for their performance in the three months through March. Growth in the U.S., the world’s largest economy, probably cooled, though the period has often been weak in recent years, while U.K. expansion is also expected to soften, with weather taking at least some of the blame.

Storms aside, the slowdown also reflect that global growth is peaking, albeit at an elevated level. Many indicators have slipped from their 2017 highs and the specter of a trade war between the U.S. and China, the world’s two biggest economies, is casting a shadow on the outlook.

That was the warning from the International Monetary Fund last week, even as it left its forecasts for 3.9 percent global growth this year and next unchanged.

In the euro zone, a strengthening currency could also act as a restraint. It’s up 11 percent against the dollar in the past year, while a Deutsche Bank AG trade-weighted measure shows an 8 percent appreciation.

That’s put pressure on exporters, with L’Oreal SA earlier this month attributing a first-quarter drop in revenue to exchange-rate effects, despite its fastest sales growth in eight years. German food wholesaler Metro AG has lowered its sales outlook for the year, while carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG cut plans for seat-capacity expansion in 2018.

“It’s quite clear that since our last meeting, broadly all countries experienced, in a different extent of course, some moderation in growth,” Draghi said on Thursday in Frankfurt. “Risks related to global factors, including the threat of increased protectionism, have become more prominent.”

— With assistance by Mark Evans, and Andre Tartar